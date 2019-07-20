Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase medical supplies via tender

20 July 2019 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest extends tender for all-terrain vehicles
Tenders 09:50
Kazakhstan interested in Japanese expertise in seismic-resistant construction (Exclusive)
Economy 08:52
Dollar to tenge rate surpasses historical maximum
Finance 19 July 18:30
Kazakhstan to implement tourism project worth nearly $150M
Tourism 19 July 17:53
Kazakh refinery increases fuel manufacturing
Economy 19 July 16:38
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of valves and spare parts
Tenders 19 July 15:06
Latest
César Pelli, Argentine architect behind the Petronas Towers, dies aged 92
Other News 11:32
Georgia to construct underground gas storage
Oil&Gas 11:23
Prices of 24 foreign currencies increase in Iran
Finance 11:18
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 19 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:06
Construction acceleration of Central Asia – China pipeline discussed in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:56
Demand for purchase of real estate decreases in Georgia
Finance 10:54
China Southern Airlines to receive $4 billion capital injection
China 10:54
Ahead of U.S. deadline, Mexico minister has fulfilled migration enforcement pledge
Other News 10:21
Shah Deniz 2 to support sustained fiscal surpluses in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:18