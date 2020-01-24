Tender for purchase of building materials opens in Azerbaijan’s Lankaran city

24 January 2020 10:03 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan's BakuBus LLC opens tender to buy airbags for buses
Tenders 21 January 12:22
SOCAR’s AzeriGas PU opens tender to buy polyethylene compounds
Tenders 29 December 2019 10:54
Azerbaijan’s International Bank announces tender to buy Cisco’s equipment
Tenders 27 December 2019 10:01
Azerbaijani Amelioration and Water Management company opens tender to purchase electrical spares
Tenders 19 December 2019 17:46
Tender: SOCAR trust to purchase spares
Oil&Gas 19 December 2019 13:33
SOCAR department to purchase electrical goods via tender
Tenders 18 December 2019 14:31
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 23
Oil&Gas 09:53
Epsilon continues construction of pipelines in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:50
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 24
Finance 09:40
China central bank raises limit on small bank payments amid virus outbreak
China 09:39
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Jan. 23-24
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:35
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 24
Finance 09:34
Oil rebounds, but markets 'twitchy' over China virus impact on demand
Oil&Gas 09:32
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s budget determined with surplus
Oil&Gas 09:29
Second case of Wuhan coronavirus confirmed in South Korea
Other News 08:35