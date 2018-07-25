Kazakhstan’s rescue aviation to expand fleet

25 July 2018 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Kazaviaspas Joint Stock Company of the Emergency Situations Committee of Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry will double its fleet size, the Kazakh media quoted Andrei Kosolapov, director general of the company, as saying.

“The company intends to buy about 20 helicopters and 19 planes,” Kosolapov said.

"A road map titled 'Centralization of Aviation Services' has been adopted,” he said. “It envisages the expansion of our fleet through the purchase of airplanes used in sanitary aviation, extinguishing fires, transferring personnel and cargo inside Kazakhstan."

“Thus, 130 billion tenge has been envisaged in the road map for the purchase of aviation equipment,” Kosolapov said, adding that the road map will be implemented within 3-5 years.

Presently, there are 27 helicopters in the company’s fleet.

(344.64 tenge = $1 on July 25)

