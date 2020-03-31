First coronavirus case confirmed in one more Kazakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Coronavirus case was confirmed in Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region for the first time since coronavirus outbreak began in the country, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

Some 4 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan at 20:45 (GMT +6) on Mar. 31, 2020, including 2 in Nur-Sultan, 1 in North Kazakhstan region, 1 in Turkestan region.

The overall number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan on Mar. 31 is 38 cases. Thus, the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan reported since the outbreak began is 340 cases.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s region is as follows:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan 178 15 1 Almaty city 82 7 Shymkent 2 Akmola region 10 1 Aktobe region 3 Almaty region 8 Atyrau region 13 East Kazakhstan region 2 Zhambyl region 3 West Kazakhstan region 2 Karaganda region 18 Kostanay region Kyzylorda region 8 Mangystau region 1 Pavlodar region 1 North Kazakhstan region 3 Turkestan region 1 TOTAL 340 22 2

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 39,000. Over 803,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 182,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.