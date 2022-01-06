Kyrgyzstan evacuating its citizens from Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan 6 January 2022 13:10 (UTC+04:00)
Kyrgyzstan evacuating its citizens from Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

Trend:

Kyrgyzstan is engaged in the evacuation of its citizens from Kazakhstan through the checkpoints of the state border, Trend reports on Jan. 6 citing the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

"Kyrgyz-Kazakh checkpoints are operating normally. If necessary, citizens of Kyrgyzstan wishing to return to their homeland can freely cross the Kazakh-Kyrgyz state border," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, due to the aggravation of the situation in Kazakhstan, a decision was made to abolish the requirement for mandatory presentation of PCR tests for all citizens of Kyrgyzstan and foreigners crossing the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.

Currently, within the framework of providing consular and legal assistance to citizens, the ministry is engaged in the evacuation of Kyrgyz citizens through the checkpoints of the state border.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance. Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Israel earmarks COVID PCRs for high-risk groups, expands home-testing
Israel earmarks COVID PCRs for high-risk groups, expands home-testing
Google acquires Israeli cybersecurity co Siemplify
Google acquires Israeli cybersecurity co Siemplify
Average salary in Israel falls 2.6%
Average salary in Israel falls 2.6%
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan to build underway pedestrian crossings on its first toll highway Society 13:52
Uzbek Central Bank names leading regions of Uzbekistan in terms of volume of loans issued Uzbekistan 13:50
Azerbaijan’s Azersu opens tender to buy smart cards for water meters Tenders 13:50
Landing Choices, Crew Escape System In Gaganyaan Module: Report Other News 13:47
Iran records lowest unemployment rate in 25 years - SCI Business 13:46
PMO sees increase in load/unload operations at Iranian ports Transport 13:34
Iran halts livestock export to Oman Business 13:33
Iran increases support for digital businesses Business 13:26
Tehran Stock Exchange gains more points on Jan. 5 Finance 13:12
Airports in Kazakhstan's Almaty, Aktobe, Aktau closed due to protest actions Kazakhstan 13:10
Kyrgyzstan evacuating its citizens from Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:10
Azerbaijan sets maximum allowed prices for flour and bread Economy 13:09
Volume of essential goods unloaded in Iranian ports up Transport 13:04
Britain's Next raises profit guidance for fifth time in 10 months Europe 12:34
Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread Other News 12:31
Tajikistan intends to join CSTO peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan Tajikistan 12:26
Several buses collide in Baku (VIDEO) Other News 12:22
Turkmen agro-industrial complex shares licorice root production data Business 12:16
SOCAR Turkey names new head of Natural Gas Business Unit Oil&Gas 12:09
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at new building of “Khanim Fatimeyi Zahra” mosque in Yenı Gunashli (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:04
Russian peacekeeping forces begin to fulfill tasks in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:58
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss situation in Kazakhstan Politics 11:54
Georgia names its TOP-5 wine importers in 11M2021 Georgia 11:54
China reacts to situation in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:53
Uzbekistan Airways suspends more flights to cities of Kazakhstan Uzbekistan 11:51
Iran’s pistachio exports down Business 11:50
Over thousand people suffer as result of riots in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:49
European gas prices may rise amid depleted storage, supply concerns Oil&Gas 11:38
Kazakhstan to ensure restoring work of banks, financial organizations Kazakhstan 11:34
Uzbekistan reveals volume of bank loans allocated to economic sectors in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 11:33
Nizami Ganjavi International Center publishes digital version of “The Magic of the Pen” (VIDEO) Society 11:31
CSTO's collective peacekeeping forces sent to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:26
Select OPEC+ to see baseline levels of production increase Oil&Gas 11:23
Fundamentals to revert from oil undersupply to oversupply in 2022 Oil&Gas 11:11
Kazakhstan to create special investigative group to reveal causes of riots Kazakhstan 11:05
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 11:03
Azerbaijan's Caspian Shipping Company to purchase steel pipes via tender Tenders 11:01
Turkey’s cement exports to Georgia down Georgia 11:00
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for January 6 Georgia 10:56
Students of Baku Higher Oil School win ‘NETTY-2021’ Award (PHOTO) Society 10:55
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev voices support to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10:55
TAP played crucial role in Italy’s record gas consumption in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:49
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 8 Oil&Gas 10:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 6 Economy 10:40
Azerbaijan's Guarantee Fund shares data on issued mortgage loans in 2021 Economy 10:34
New chairman of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms appointed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10:31
Turkmenhimiya opens tender to dismantle unused industrial facilities Tenders 10:30
SOCAR discloses oil transportation volume via Baku-Supsa Oil&Gas 10:23
Turkmenistan’s Mary region to expand potato growing land Business 10:15
Dozens of attackers in Kazakhstan’s Almaty neutralized during night riots – police Kazakhstan 10:09
How will Azerbaijan benefit from gas swap with Turkmenistan, Iran? – ANALYSIS Oil&Gas 09:50
Hundreds of European fascists travelled to join Armenia during Karabakh war and largely gone unnoticed - New Eastern Europe Armenia 09:47
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 5, 2022 Uzbekistan 09:42
Oil falls from one-month high after U.S. fuel inventory surge Oil&Gas 09:26
First freight train on Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul route reaches Ankara Turkey 09:17
Kazakhstan to continue ensuring rights of citizens and safety of foreigners - MFA Kazakhstan 09:14
Banks and stock exchange suspend operations in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:04
Intensive shooting underway between military and armed people in Almaty Kazakhstan 08:29
CSTO peacekeepers in Kazakhstan will ensure safety of facilities and infrastructure Kazakhstan 08:24
A partnership to carry India into net-zero future Other News 07:59
Chinese, Turkmen presidents exchange congratulations on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties Turkmenistan 07:28
Covaxin, Covishield mix and match 4 times as effective: Study Other News 06:45
N.Korea launches second hypersonic missile in fiery test World 05:43
India's TS Tirumurti assumes new chair of UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Other News 04:48
Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan appeals to citizens Society 04:10
Iran's top nuclear negotiator terms Vienna talks as constructive, progressive Nuclear Program 03:59
Cavushoglu, Stoltenberg hold phone call ahead of critical NATO talks Turkey 03:24
New Head of the State Security Service of Kazakhstan appointed Kazakhstan 02:17
CSTO sends its peacekeepers to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 01:32
Two servicemen dead in Kazakhstan during anti-terrorist operation in Almaty Int’l Airport Kazakhstan 00:19
Heads of CSTO countries begin consultations in connection with appeal of President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 00:05
Kazakhstan names casualties among law enforcement as result of public unrest Kazakhstan 5 January 23:56
Almaty Airport freed from protestors, resumes operations Kazakhstan 5 January 23:55
Anti-terrorist special operation underway in Kazakhstan's Almaty Kazakhstan 5 January 23:35
Kazakh president changes Head of National Security Committee Kazakhstan 5 January 23:29
President of Kazakhstan appeals to CSTO due to situation in the country Kazakhstan 5 January 23:10
Pre-departure tests for travellers in UK to be scrapped from Friday Europe 5 January 22:48
State of emergency imposed all across Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 5 January 22:03
Kyrgyzstan’s leadership monitoring situation in Kazakhstan - press secretary of president Kyrgyzstan 5 January 21:36
Azerbaijan to organize privatization auctions Economy 5 January 21:01
Date of first meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey unveiled Turkey 5 January 21:01
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry comments on rumors about injured servicemen Society 5 January 20:59
Azerbaijan reports on mine clearance in liberated lands for Dec. 2021 Society 5 January 20:58
Azerbaijani musicians take part in "Dubai Expo 2020" (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 5 January 20:31
Azerbaijan's new draft development strategy envisages four major changes in economy - minister Economy 5 January 20:19
Azerbaijan Airlines cancels flights to Kazakhstan’s Almaty Society 5 January 19:47
Azerbaijani ministry, ABADA expanding opportunities for local road carriers Transport 5 January 19:24
Price indexes of industrial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 5 January 18:29
Financial results of four large state companies improved - minister Economy 5 January 18:15
Iran’s PMO records decrease in volume of loaded/unloaded cargo in Chabahar port Transport 5 January 18:12
Azerbaijan cancels discounts for railway shipment of some goods Economy 5 January 18:12
Number of flights from Iran’s Ahvaz International Airport soars Business 5 January 18:10
Iran to assign lands for affordable housing plan Business 5 January 18:08
Azerbaijani Tourism Agency talks organizing "Victory routes" to Karabakh Economy 5 January 18:07
Azerbaijan's economy close to recovery at pre-pandemic level - minister Economy 5 January 18:07
Iran resumes activity of mines in South Khorasan Province Business 5 January 18:05
Azerbaijani gov't doing everything necessary to minimize consequences of price hikes - minister Economy 5 January 18:03
Turkmen enterprise exports plastic boards Business 5 January 18:01
Uzbekistan puts into operation first power unit of new power plant in Bukhara region Uzbekistan 5 January 17:58
Iran shares data on exports from Fars Province Business 5 January 17:58
All news