Kyrgyzstan evacuating its citizens from Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

Trend:

Kyrgyzstan is engaged in the evacuation of its citizens from Kazakhstan through the checkpoints of the state border, Trend reports on Jan. 6 citing the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

"Kyrgyz-Kazakh checkpoints are operating normally. If necessary, citizens of Kyrgyzstan wishing to return to their homeland can freely cross the Kazakh-Kyrgyz state border," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, due to the aggravation of the situation in Kazakhstan, a decision was made to abolish the requirement for mandatory presentation of PCR tests for all citizens of Kyrgyzstan and foreigners crossing the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.

Currently, within the framework of providing consular and legal assistance to citizens, the ministry is engaged in the evacuation of Kyrgyz citizens through the checkpoints of the state border.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance. Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country.