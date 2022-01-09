Counter-terrorist operation continues in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Sultan Gamaletdinov said that the counter-terrorist operation in Kazakhstan will continue until the complete destruction of terrorists and the restoration of constitutional order in the republic. He made the corresponding statement on Sunday at a joint briefing with the commander of the collective peacekeeping forces of the CSTO in Kazakhstan, Colonel General Andrei Serdyukov, Trend reports citing TASS.

"At present, the counter-terrorist operation continues on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It will continue until the complete destruction of terrorists and the restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Kazakhstan," said the deputy minister.

According to him, "the seizure of the most important facilities by the peacekeepers made it possible to free up a significant part of the forces and means of law enforcement agencies and the army, which were deployed to fight terrorists."

Gamaletdinov stressed that the situation on the territory of the republic is stabilizing and is under the control of the authorities.