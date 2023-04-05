Kazakhstan talks construction of new refinery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Kazakhstan wants to build another six-millionth refinery on the territory of the Shymkent Oil Refinery, Bolat Aqchulaqov, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"We have repeatedly visited the refinery with specialists and decided to double the capacity ofit. That is, in fact, we want to build another six-millionth refinery on the territory of the Shymkent Oil Refinery. If you build it independently in the field, it will cost more. If you build on the territory of the existing infrastructure, it is easier, since the oil pipelines have already been brought there," Bolat Akchulakov explained.

He noted that the construction will take about six years - from design to commissioning.

Earlier, Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, said that the country works out the possibility of expanding the Shymkent refinery’s capacity from 6 to 9 million tons a year.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Shymkent Oil Refinery will be closed for repair from 15 March through 9 April.

The preventive work will be carried out with the goal to carry out the maintenance of all systems to ensure the stable output of the strategic enterprise.