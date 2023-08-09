Kazakhstan to construct two large factories in Alytau

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 9. Kazakhstan plans to build two large factories, where 4,500 people will be employed, said deputy akim (head) of the region, Zhasulan Bisembiyev, Trend reports.

The first factory, a butadiene production facility, will be built in collaboration with a major Russian corporation. This factory will concentrate in the production of rubber materials used in tire manufacturing. It is expected to create approximately 2,500 job opportunities at a cost of $800 million. The construction of this business is set to begin next year, with the factory due to open in 2026.

"The second factory is a $500 million collaborative venture with foreign investors focused on gas processing." More than 2,000 jobs will be created by this factory. "The construction of this gas processing facility will begin this year, indicating a promising boost to the region's economic landscape," he stated.

Both enterprises plan to primarily employ people laid off in connection with the completion of the expansion project at the Tengiz field.