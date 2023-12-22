Number of registered vehicles in Kazakhstan continues to grow

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 22. About 166,200 vehicles were registered in Kazakhstan in October 2023, which is 1.5 times more than in the same period last year, Trend reports.

According to data from the country's Bureau of National Statistics, the number of buses climbed 1.7 times, trucks increased 1.4 times, and passenger cars increased 1.5 times.

As of November 1, Kazakhstan has 5.216 million registered vehicles, with 88 percent being passenger cars, 9.9 percent being trucks, and 2.1 percent being buses.

At the same time, of the total number of registered passenger cars, the largest share - 82.1 percent - are cars with gasoline engines, with mixed fuel engines - 7.6 percent, with diesel engines - 7.1 percent, with engines on LPG – 0.2 percent, with electric engines – 0.1 percent.

Electric vehicles showed the strongest growth. Thus, the number of registered electric vehicles is 7,074, which is 12 times more than in the corresponding period of 2022 (577).