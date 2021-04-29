Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree to ceasefire

Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to a ceasefire at the border starting on 20:00 local time (18:00 GMT+4) April 29, Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry announced Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Several rounds of talks between the two Foreign Ministers resulted in an agreement of full ceasefire and withdrawal of forces to their previous deployment locations," the statement says.

The two top diplomats noted that the border conflict must be resolved via diplomatic and political means, Tajik Foreign Ministry said.

"Negotiations between the heads of law enforcement agencies of the two countries will begin shortly in the city of Isfara," the ministry spokesman said.