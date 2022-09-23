Kyrgyzstan, Slovenia to intensify economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev with his Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon signed an agreement on economic cooperation on September 22, Trend reports citing the Ministry's press service

During the meeting on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kulubaev and Fajon noted the need to intensify political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Slovenia.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this agreement will create favorable conditions for building up bilateral economic cooperation:

- the creation of joint Kyrgyz-Slovenian ventures;

- implementation of investment projects;

- launching the work of the Kyrgyz-Slovenian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

In addition, the importance of strengthening the legal framework between Slovenia and Kyrgyzstan was also highlighted.