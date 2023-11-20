JICA lists promising sectors for cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 20. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) intends to focus on projects across various sectors of Kyrgyzstan's economy, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, and the President of JICA, Akihiko Tanaka, in Tokyo.

The president of JICA highlighted that these projects in Kyrgyzstan aim to foster economic and agricultural development, energy enhancement, and the boost of tourism and export potential. Additionally, there are plans for the development of road and transport infrastructure. He also said that JICA is ready to continue cooperation in priority areas and effectively implement joint projects in Kyrgyzstan.

In turn, Zhaparov suggested exploring funding for renewable energy projects. Moreover, he proposed examining the implementation of major infrastructure projects in transportation and communications, which could generate positive multiplier effects.

On November 17, President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Tokyo as part of an official visit to Japan. During his visit, he met with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Additionally, Zhaparov held meetings with leaders of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), the Japan Association for Trade with Russia and Newly Independent States (ROTOBO), and other organizations.

