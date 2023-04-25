Azerbaijan increases export of oil seeds and oleaginous fruits to Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Azerbaijan exported to Tajikistan 1,849 tons of oil seeds and oleaginous fruits from January through February 2023, Trend reports via the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to Azerbaijani statistics, the volume of exports increased by 10 times over the corresponding period of 2022 (174 tons).

As for the value, during the first two months of this year, Azerbaijan exported Tajikistan oil seeds and oleaginous fruits worth $343,580. The figure increased by 11 times compared to $31,350 in the corresponding period of 2022.

In total, trade turnover between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan amounted to $824,600, decreasing by 1.4 times, compared to $1.1 million in the reporting months of 2022.

Azerbaijan exported to Tajikistan goods worth $821,320 from January through February 2023, which is a decrease of 1.4 times year-on-year ($1.1 million in early 2022).

During the revised period, imports to Azerbaijan from Tajikistan totaled $3,270, increasing by 3 times over $1,070 from January through February 2022.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in 2022 totaled $5.8 million, decreasing by 20.85 percent compared to the same period in 2021 ($7.5 million).

Tajikistan's imports from Azerbaijan stood at $5.8 million in the reporting period, which is 20.73 percent less than in the same period in 2021 ($7.3 million).

Tajikistan's exports to Azerbaijan in 2022 amounted to $138,000, which is 25.5 percent less than in the same period of 2021 ($185,240).