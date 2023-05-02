Tajikistan’s import from EU countries surpasses 56 million euro

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The value of Tajikistan’s import from the EU countries amounted to 56.4 million euro from January through February 2023, the source at the Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

As specified by the European statistics, Tajikistan imported goods from the EU for 31.6 million euro in February this year, and 24.7 million euro in January.

At the same time, the value of Tajikistan’s export to the EU totaled 27.6 million from January through February 2023. Of this amount, goods for 15.3 million euro were exported in February, and for 12.2 million euro in January.

Overall, the value of trade turnover between Tajikistan and the EU countries exceeded 84 million euro in the first two months of 2023.

According to Eurostat, trade turnover between the EU countries and Tajikistan overcame the mark of 405 million euro in 2022. The figure increased by 1.7 percent over 398.2 million in 2021.

Last year, members of the EU exported to Tajikistan goods for 260.6 million euros, which is 10 percent more than in 2021 (237.8 million euro).

In turn, Tajikistan’s export to EU decreased by 9.8 percent in 2022 – from 160.4 million in 2021 to 144.7 million euro last year.