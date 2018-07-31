Ambassador of Kazakhstan to take up his duties in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting with the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan Zhandos Asanov has taken place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sides exchanged views on the intensification of cooperation between the two Central Asian countries in the fields of economy, transport, culture and education.

Noting the dynamic development of political and diplomatic cooperation, the parties discussed issues of cooperation within international organizations, the message says.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan noted the active cooperation between the two countries, the basis of which is the common history, culture and traditions of the two peoples.

Ashgabat and Astana have been discussing the prospects of trade and economic partnership, the development of the contractual and legal base, cooperation in the gas sector, in the field of agriculture, in the development of cross-border mineral deposits, in the field of transport, environment and fisheries.

