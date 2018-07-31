Ambassador of Kazakhstan to take up his duties in Turkmenistan

31 July 2018 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting with the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan Zhandos Asanov has taken place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sides exchanged views on the intensification of cooperation between the two Central Asian countries in the fields of economy, transport, culture and education.

Noting the dynamic development of political and diplomatic cooperation, the parties discussed issues of cooperation within international organizations, the message says.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan noted the active cooperation between the two countries, the basis of which is the common history, culture and traditions of the two peoples.

Ashgabat and Astana have been discussing the prospects of trade and economic partnership, the development of the contractual and legal base, cooperation in the gas sector, in the field of agriculture, in the development of cross-border mineral deposits, in the field of transport, environment and fisheries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmen diplomat accredited in North Korea
Turkmenistan 17:35
Kazakhstan, Russia refuse from coal agreement – source
Oil&Gas 17:13
Kazakh, Turkmen FMs mull upcoming Caspian summit
Kazakhstan 16:53
Merger of two banks completed in Kazakhstan
Economy news 16:20
Will Turkmenistan and Russia resume gas trade?
Oil&Gas 16:12
Pre-Caspian Turkmenbashi airport increases number of agreements with foreign companies
Economy news 15:53
Latest
Azerbaijan wants to increase role of customs authorities in support of entrepreneurship (PHOTO)
Economy news 17:59
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for August 1
Economy news 17:58
CNN highlights Azerbaijan's Sheki as city of caravans and khans
Society 17:58
New co-op format between customs and entrepreneurs to be established in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:44
Azerbaijani Navy ready for Sea Cup 2018 (VIDEO)
Society 17:42
Turkmen diplomat accredited in North Korea
Turkmenistan 17:35
Uzbek banking sectors grows immensely
Economy news 17:31
Prices on high-speed train tickets in Uzbekistan up
Tourism 17:28
Way down they go: consumer prices in Uzbekistan decrease again
Economy news 17:26