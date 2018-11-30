Panama's ambassador accredited in Turkmenistan

30 November 2018 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Chairperson of the Turkmen parliament Gulshat Mamedova has received the credentials of Ambassador of Panama Miguel Umberto Lecaro Barcenas, the Turkmen government said in a message on Nov. 30.

The diplomat stressed that Panama respects and recognizes Turkmenistan’s efforts in the implementation of projects for the construction of international transport routes.

The ambassador was updated about the main directions of the foreign policy strategy and the implementation of socio-economic programs and investment projects of Turkmenistan.

The interest of the countries in enhancing the interstate dialogue within international organizations was stressed at the meeting.

Among the promising areas of cooperation are transport, shipping, tourism.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan, EBRD mulling co-operation strategy
Finance 12:25
Turkmenistan, Belarus sharing experience in social and labor sphere
Turkmenistan 09:53
Turkmenistan establishing sunflower oil plants
Oil&Gas 09:23
Russia’s Gazprom mulls joint projects with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:21
Ashgabat to host exhibition of import substitution technologies
Turkmenistan 29 November 15:21
Russia’s Gazprom mulls joint projects with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 29 November 14:30
Latest
Oil price running out of OPEC's control, Iran sanctions to become harder - analyst
Oil&Gas 12:53
Parliament adopts Azerbaijani state budget for 2019
Business 12:36
Hungary may help in sale of traditional Azerbaijani goods in Europe: ambassador (Exclusive)
Economy 12:27
Turkmenistan, EBRD mulling co-operation strategy
Finance 12:25
Hungary welcomes Azerbaijani investments in tourism, logistics: envoy (Exclusive)
Economy 12:15
IMF announces Kazakhstan's next year growth forecast
Economy 12:06
Transmashholding supplies new electric locos to Uzbekistan
Economy 11:58
Turkey’s exports grow by over 10% in October
Economy 11:57
Turkish president approves prototype of first domestic car
Economy 11:50