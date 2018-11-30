Panama's ambassador accredited in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Chairperson of the Turkmen parliament Gulshat Mamedova has received the credentials of Ambassador of Panama Miguel Umberto Lecaro Barcenas, the Turkmen government said in a message on Nov. 30.

The diplomat stressed that Panama respects and recognizes Turkmenistan’s efforts in the implementation of projects for the construction of international transport routes.

The ambassador was updated about the main directions of the foreign policy strategy and the implementation of socio-economic programs and investment projects of Turkmenistan.

The interest of the countries in enhancing the interstate dialogue within international organizations was stressed at the meeting.

Among the promising areas of cooperation are transport, shipping, tourism.

