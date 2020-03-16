Turkmenistan to show off achievements of its private sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Trend:

An exhibition dedicated to the achievements of the private sector of the economy of Turkmenistan will be held in Ashgabat, Trend reports reference to Turkmen "Turkmenportal" information portal.

The exhibition will be held from March 17 to 18 in the exhibition hall of the chamber of Commerce and Industry. It will be dedicated to the 12th anniversary of the Union of Industrialists and entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

The exhibition expects more than 200 members of the Union of Industrialists and entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

The exhibition will present the contribution of domestic entrepreneurs to the development of the digital economy. It will demonstrate the achievements of the private sector, the sector of services provided by entrepreneurs and their high-quality products that are in demand in domestic and foreign markets.

Today, Turkmenistan's entrepreneurs take an active part in the implementation of almost all state programs and programs for the country's regional development.

Most of the construction and production of retail outlets, construction materials, industrial and food products, and most of the agricultural products belong to the private sector.