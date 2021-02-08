Turkmenistan’s State Committee on Television to switch to self-financing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8

The State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography will gradually switch to self-financing, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The corresponding order on the modernization of the material and technical base of the state committee was given by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Among the main tasks, the head of the state pointed out the importance of broad coverage in the world of the achievements and transformations of Turkmenistan during the years of independence, the preparation of video presentations, feature films, television and documentaries.

It is also necessary to continue working to improve the quality of programs broadcast on TV and radio channels, to train qualified personnel, and to organize methodological seminars for them, ordered the president.

Earlier, all laboratories and departments of Turkmenistan's Institute of Chemistry of the Academy of Sciences have switched to full self-financing since 2021.

The Institute of Chemistry of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan is the first scientific research institution, whose expenses are financed from its own funds.

The institution switched to self-financing a year earlier than planned due to adaptation to market conditions. Thus, the transformation of the organizational form of the institute into a self-supporting one was carried out for several years and, in accordance with the decree of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, is to be completed in 2022.

