Uzbekneftegaz JSC resumes operation of its enterprises and plants following large-scale blackout

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.26

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

At oil and gas producing enterprises and plants of Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz JSC works are being carried out for phased commissioning of existing technological units and compressor stations, Trend reports citing the press service of the company.

The operation of the company’s enterprises such as the Mubarek Oil and Gas Production Department, the Shurtan Oil and Gas Production Department, the Mubarek Gas Processing Plant, the Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex LLC, the Gazli Oil and Gas Production Department and the Bukhara Oil Refinery LLC has been resumed.

The production of natural gas in the fields of Uzbekistan is also being resumed.

Previously, it was reported that Uzbekneftegaz JSC suspended the operation of a number of its enterprises due to power outages in Uzbekistan.