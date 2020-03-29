Spread of coronavirus decreases in some provinces of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The spread of the coronavirus in 13 provinces of Iran with a total population of about 32 million has decreased, said Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi. Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Harirchi, the number of infections per day was 100, but now it has decreased to 60 in 13 provinces.

Harirchi added that five cases have been reported in each of the small towns, which have a population of about 12 million.

The deputy minister said that about 20 million of the 32 million live in rural areas. The occurrence of coronavirus infection is very low in most villages but is higher in urban areas.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 38,300 people have been infected, 2,640 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 12,300 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread of the disease. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on February 19.