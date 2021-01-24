Bazargan border reopened after unprecedented snow

Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRICA) said that Bazargan border, which had been shut down due to the unprecedented snow, was reopened at the round-the-clock efforts of customs officials, Trend reports citing Mehr News.

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi broke the news on Sunday and added that severe cold weather caused the truck entering the country from Turkey to freeze at Bazargan Customs weighbridge and blocked the entry routes.

Both weighbridges at the customs stopped working due to the extreme cold, which ended this afternoon with the round-the-clock efforts of customs officials at Bazargan Customs to separate the truck from the weighbridge and unload it from the route and restart the weighbridges, he continued.

It should be noted that Bazargan border experienced a cold weather of more than -20 degrees Centigrade which caused severe frost, IRICA spokesman added.