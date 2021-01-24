Bazargan border reopened after unprecedented snow

Iran 24 January 2021 23:36 (UTC+04:00)
Bazargan border reopened after unprecedented snow

Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRICA) said that Bazargan border, which had been shut down due to the unprecedented snow, was reopened at the round-the-clock efforts of customs officials, Trend reports citing Mehr News.

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi broke the news on Sunday and added that severe cold weather caused the truck entering the country from Turkey to freeze at Bazargan Customs weighbridge and blocked the entry routes.

Both weighbridges at the customs stopped working due to the extreme cold, which ended this afternoon with the round-the-clock efforts of customs officials at Bazargan Customs to separate the truck from the weighbridge and unload it from the route and restart the weighbridges, he continued.

It should be noted that Bazargan border experienced a cold weather of more than -20 degrees Centigrade which caused severe frost, IRICA spokesman added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Dutch police arrest alleged Asian drug syndicate kingpin
Dutch police arrest alleged Asian drug syndicate kingpin
Germany ready to assist Kyrgyzstan in implementing green economy policies
Germany ready to assist Kyrgyzstan in implementing green economy policies
UK detects 77 cases of South African COVID variant, nine of Brazilian
UK detects 77 cases of South African COVID variant, nine of Brazilian
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan completes repair and construction work on roads of Samukh district Economy 00:00
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 24 January 23:59
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 25 Oil&Gas 24 January 23:59
Weekly review of events in agricultural sector of Azerbaijan Business 24 January 23:58
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of cartridges, toners Tenders 24 January 23:58
Georgian exports of knitwear to Turkey decreases Business 24 January 23:58
Turkmenistan’s State Concern to sign contract with Chinese company for drilling pipes purchase Oil&Gas 24 January 23:58
Israeli embassy welcomes scheduled resumption of flights to Georgia Transport 24 January 23:47
Bazargan border reopened after unprecedented snow Iran 24 January 23:36
Cobalt becomes most produced car in Uzbekistan last year Business 24 January 23:29
Turkey registers more than 5 200 new coronavirus cases Turkey 24 January 22:54
Mexican authorities recover 19 bodies, some shot and burned, in remote area Other News 24 January 22:07
Israel bans international flights to curb coronavirus spread Transport 24 January 21:33
Bulk of construction work completed in Uzbekistan falls on private sector Construction 24 January 21:33
Turkey to receive 6.5 million doses of China's vaccine next week Turkey 24 January 20:36
Dutch police arrest alleged Asian drug syndicate kingpin Europe 24 January 20:04
Georgia reports 546 coronavirus cases, 1 456 recoveries, 17 deaths Georgia 24 January 19:50
Germany ready to assist Kyrgyzstan in implementing green economy policies Kyrgyzstan 24 January 19:48
President Rouhani: Iran's economic ties entering new phase Iran 24 January 19:45
UK detects 77 cases of South African COVID variant, nine of Brazilian Europe 24 January 19:06
Azerbaijan shows footage from Ashaghi Aybasanli village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 24 January 18:14
Implementation of drilling operations continue in Iran's oil fields Oil&Gas 24 January 17:55
China sees fall in new COVID-19 cases amid strict local lockdowns Other News 24 January 17:48
Iran's NIDC declares number of drilled oil & gas wells Oil&Gas 24 January 16:59
Iran unveils details of exports via Bilasuvar border checkpoint Business 24 January 16:57
Uzbekistan to launch charter flights from Russia to Tashkent Transport 24 January 16:56
Chinese smartphone maker discloses amount invested in opening factories in Turkey Economy 24 January 16:46
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 24 January 16:45
Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey increases Business 24 January 16:45
Body of Azerbaijani citizen killed on Turkish ship to be sent to his homeland soon - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 24 January 16:44
Israel to start COVID-19 vaccination for high school students Israel 24 January 16:27
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 24 Society 24 January 15:47
Azerbaijan confirms 568 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 24 January 15:44
Portugal votes for new president at height of pandemic Europe 24 January 15:31
Expert talks promoting import of electric and hybrid vehicles to Azerbaijan Economy 24 January 14:47
Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of various equipment Tenders 24 January 14:47
Azerbaijan shows footage from Jomerd village of Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 24 January 14:46
Sales of goods at Iran Mercantile Exchange spike Business 24 January 14:02
Iran reveals amount of loans issued to manufacturing companies Finance 24 January 14:02
Georgia increases export of marine mammals, fish fats, oils and their fractions to Turkey Business 24 January 13:47
S&P talks about Azerbaijan's GDP growth in 2022-2024 Finance 24 January 13:46
Turkey set to receive second vaccine shipment from China soon Turkey 24 January 13:42
Russia records over 21,100 daily coronavirus cases Russia 24 January 12:52
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 24 January 11:52
Kazakhstan's exports volume to Georgia increases multifold Business 24 January 11:51
Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves increase year on year Finance 24 January 11:50
Iran announces volume of sprat caught in Caspian Sea Business 24 January 11:49
Azerbaijan shares footage from Ashaghi Veysalli village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 24 January 11:47
Consumption of steel products in Iran increases Business 24 January 11:40
3 injured as blast hits vehicle in Kabul Other News 24 January 11:10
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 24 January 10:23
Georgia reveals data on exports of semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel to Turkey Business 24 January 10:17
Iranian companies join UN CTCN Iran 24 January 09:58
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,584 Kazakhstan 24 January 09:54
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 24 January 09:30
UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high COVID-19 risk Europe 24 January 09:09
China rescues first person from Shandong gold mine: state media Other News 24 January 08:41
Over 2 mln coronavirus cases registered in Colombia Other News 24 January 08:05
Israel reports 4,550 new COVID-19 cases, 593,578 in total Israel 24 January 07:29
Iran's Marun Oil & Gas Production Company manufactures certain equipment Oil&Gas 24 January 07:01
Iran to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in coming weeks: President Rouhani Society 24 January 06:28
France registers 23,924 new COVID-19 cases, 230 deaths in one day Europe 24 January 05:38
Turkmenenergo to sign new contracts with foreign companies Oil&Gas 24 January 05:01
7.0-magnitude quake hits South Shetland Islands: CENC Other News 24 January 04:39
Turkey reports 5,856 new COVID-19 cases, 2,424,328 in total Turkey 24 January 04:14
After first phone call, UK PM Johnson looks forward to working with Biden Europe 24 January 03:29
UK records another 33,552 coronavirus cases, 1,348 deaths Europe 24 January 02:48
WHO reports over 600,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 Other News 24 January 02:09
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss pirate attack on ship Politics 24 January 01:28
Top Spanish general resigns over allegations of vaccination queue-jumping Europe 24 January 00:44
Pirates hijack Turkish ship off coast of Guinea, one person killed Turkey 24 January 00:05
BMB Trade Group and Uzbek Saffron Research Center discuss saffron cultivation and processing Uzbekistan 23 January 23:58
Trend TV shares video report from plundered during Armenian occupation Azerbaijani Zangilan Politics 23 January 23:20
Belarus, Kazakhstan seek closer cooperation in exchange trade Kazakhstan 23 January 23:20
Management of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company being improved - Decree Politics 23 January 23:16
New staff of Azerbaijani SOCAR's Supervisory Board approved Politics 23 January 23:15
Georgia's external merchandise trade down 14.8% in 2020 Georgia 23 January 23:15
Turkey halts flights from Brazil due to new COVID-19 variant Turkey 23 January 23:10
Gas pressure in Iran's South Pars gas field projected to decrease Oil&Gas 23 January 23:09
Iran's gas processing potential to increase Oil&Gas 23 January 23:05
Portugal holds presidential election as COVID-19 cases spiral Europe 23 January 22:45
Italy reports 488 coronavirus deaths and 13,331 new cases Europe 23 January 22:16
Italy to rethink vaccine roll out if supply problems persist Europe 23 January 21:41
US broadcaster, journalist Larry King dies aged 87 Other News 23 January 20:58
Russia signs deal with Turkey on vaccine production Turkey 23 January 20:25
Azerbaijani MoD issues footage from Kalbajar district's Gamishli village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 23 January 20:24
Manat exchange rate against dollar to remain unchanged - Standard & Poor's Finance 23 January 20:23
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 23 January 20:23
Azerbaijan considering issues of regional schools damaged during Karabakh War Society 23 January 20:22
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 24 Oil&Gas 23 January 20:22
State subsidy to increase from 10 to 15 GEL per 50 kg of wheat flour in Georgia Georgia 23 January 20:15
Goods transit via Iran's Bileh Savar on rise Business 23 January 20:10
Tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss launch of joint project Kyrgyzstan 23 January 20:05
Japan's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 5,000 as total cases surpass 360,000 Other News 23 January 19:57
Indian gov't confirms outbreak of bird flu Other News 23 January 19:13
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Ukranian counterpart Politics 23 January 19:13
Bulgaria to ease some COVID-19 rules, restaurants closed for now Europe 23 January 18:42
COVID-19 vaccine delays may slow wider Irish roll-out, says PM Europe 23 January 18:04
Azerbaijan confirms 705 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 23 January 17:55
WHO office in Azerbaijan discusses project on preventing deaths from COVID-19 pandemic Society 23 January 17:17
All news