Armenia sincerely wishes to normalize relations with Turkey - Nikol Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Trend:

Armenia sincerely wishes to normalize relations with Turkey, establish diplomatic relations and open borders, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference held online on his Facebook page on Monday, Trend reports citing his Facebook page.

According to him, if the dynamics of negotiations with Ankara is maintained, Armenia can accept the invitation of the Turkish side to take part in a diplomatic forum in Antalya.

"We have already held a meeting of special representatives on the settlement of Armenian-Turkish relations. And if this dynamics continues, then it is highly likely that Armenia will take part in the diplomatic forum in Antalya. It will be illogical if we miss the opportunity to continue the conversation. It should be noted that the world community supports the process of settling relations, including Russia, the EU, the USA, the states of the region," he said.