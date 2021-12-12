Georgian health officials: Covid-19 vaccine booster shots 'necessary' to prevent spread of Omicron variant

Georgian health officials have said that it is 'necessary' to administer Covid-19 vaccine booster shots in order to prevent the spread of the new Omicron variant in the country, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Head of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze said that the Omicron variant has not been detected in Georgia so far. However, he urged the public to receive booster shots.

"Approximately 32,000 people received boosters [in Georgia] in a period of an incomplete month... We should adapt to the fact that third doses will be necessary, and depending on further observations, the administration of fourth doses may not be ruled out," NCDC head said.

Medical director of Iashvili Children Hospital and head of the Immunisation Council Ivane Chkhaidze explained that the individuals who received Chinese vaccines will need to get Pfizer booster shots in order to protect themselves from the Omicron variant.

Chkhaidze believes that the first cases of the Omicron variant will be detected in Georgia by the end of December.

"We have intensive mobility to and from many European countries. Therefore, it is impossible to protect the borders... Omicron will probably appear in Georgia in December," he added.

Georgia reported 2,922 new Covid-19 cases, 4,999 recoveries, and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate for tested individuals stands at 8.15%.

Overall, 1,230,347 people in the country have received at least one dose of any vaccine so far, while 1,046,097 people have been fully vaccinated.