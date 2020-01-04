Blasts heard in Baghdad amid reports of rockets landing in US Embassy

A Katyusha rocket has landed inside the Green Zone of the US Embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the local police reported. According to the law enforcement sources, there were no casualties in the incident, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Earlier, a BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard wrote in her Twitter that the US Embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad had come under missile attack.

Sky News Arabia reported that a missile hit the Green Zone and blocked the entrance to the road leading to the embassy.

​In the meantime, Reuters reported citing witnesses that two explosions were heard in the Iraqi capital, but it was not immediately clear what caused them.

US helicopters were seen in the sky over Baghdad soon after the blasts were heard.

