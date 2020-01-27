Trump offers China 'any help' necessary as coronavirus toll hits 81

27 January 2020 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump offered China any help needed on Monday to control a coronavirus outbreak in the central city of Wuhan that has killed 81 people and stranded tens of millions during the biggest holiday of the year, Trend reports citing Reuters.

With provincial authorities taking increasing flak from the public over their initial response, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited Wuhan to encourage medical workers, supervise their efforts and promise reinforcements.

Shares tumbled worldwide and China’s yuan hit a 2020 low as worries grew about the impact of the virus after the world’s second-biggest economy ramped up travel bans and extended the Lunar New Year holidays.

“We are in very close communication with China concerning the virus,” tweeted Trump, who waged a bruising 18-month trade war with Beijing.

“Very few cases reported in USA, but strongly on watch. We have offered China and President Xi (Jinping) any help that is necessary. Our experts are extraordinary!”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US confirms American E-11A Aircraft crashed in Afghanistan
US 22:37
Uzbekistan, China aiming for new level of mutual co-op
Transport 16:39
Kazakh Air Astana accepts free tickets return to China
Transport 16:05
AZAL talks reason for suspension of Baku-Beijing-Baku flights in February
Transport 13:55
Russian tour operators stop selling tours to China over coronavirus
Russia 12:54
China allots nearly $9 billion to contain spread of virus
China 11:51
Latest
US confirms American E-11A Aircraft crashed in Afghanistan
US 22:37
President Ilham Aliyev`s interview to Rossiya-24 TV channel (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 21:50
Iranəs gov't allocates $14B to purchase basic commodities, meds
Business 21:07
Iran discloses number of incoming tourists
Iran 21:04
Iran discloses amount of funds allocated for shipbuilding
Business 21:02
Head of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE: Necessary to think about CoE’s fate
Politics 21:00
Azerbaijani president allocates funds for renovation of roads in Sumgayit
Politics 20:55
Iran to reduce import of medicines and medical equipment
Business 20:50
Deputy minister talks railways to be commissioned in Iran
Transport 20:48