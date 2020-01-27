Trump offers China 'any help' necessary as coronavirus toll hits 81

U.S. President Donald Trump offered China any help needed on Monday to control a coronavirus outbreak in the central city of Wuhan that has killed 81 people and stranded tens of millions during the biggest holiday of the year, Trend reports citing Reuters.

With provincial authorities taking increasing flak from the public over their initial response, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited Wuhan to encourage medical workers, supervise their efforts and promise reinforcements.

Shares tumbled worldwide and China’s yuan hit a 2020 low as worries grew about the impact of the virus after the world’s second-biggest economy ramped up travel bans and extended the Lunar New Year holidays.

“We are in very close communication with China concerning the virus,” tweeted Trump, who waged a bruising 18-month trade war with Beijing.

“Very few cases reported in USA, but strongly on watch. We have offered China and President Xi (Jinping) any help that is necessary. Our experts are extraordinary!”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news