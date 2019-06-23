Eighteen dead, 24 injured in Cambodia building collapse

23 June 2019 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Eighteen people were killed when an under-construction building in Cambodia collapsed early on Saturday, an official said, as rescuers struggled to reach missing workers feared trapped under a mountain of twisted steel and rubble, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The seven-storey steel and concrete structure in the coastal town of Sihanoukville, west of the capital Phnom Penh, was a Chinese-owned project.

At least 24 people were injured and some workers had been trapped inside the building soon after it collapsed, according to the office of the spokesman for the local province of Preah Sihanouk.

“The steel structure has collapsed on itself and we don’t dare move it,” the spokesman Oar Saroeun told Reuters on Saturday. “We can only wait and listen for any signs of life...

“We are afraid more of it will collapse on them.... We will work through the night to remove the steel.”

A statement issued on Sunday by Preah Sihanouk Province officials said 40% of the debris from the site had been cleared. It was not clear how many more people were missing.

Photos of the scene shared on social media showed groups of rescuers working their way through a crumpled heap of steel girders and concrete.

Preah Sihanouk province and its largest town, Sihanoukville, has seen a rush of investment in recent years from China, especially into the casino, property and tourism sectors.

Home to Cambodia’s largest port and a Chinese Special Economic Zone connected to Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative, the town is also undergoing a construction boom to serve growing crowds of Chinese tourists and investors.

Police have detained four people, including three construction supervisors, for questioning in relation to the accident, according to a statement from the province.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Seven dead, dozens trapped in Cambodia building collapse
World 22 June 18:14
At least 3 dead, over dozen trapped as under-construction building collapses in SW Cambodia
Other News 22 June 08:26
Nepali PM to visit Vietnam, Cambodia
Other News 8 May 01:03
Cambodia launches general population census
Other News 3 March 09:16
Fire engulfs casino in Cambodian border city, several injured: media
Other News 8 January 05:11
Four killed, 11 others injured in Cambodia road accident
Other News 23 December 2018 19:02
Latest
5 militants killed in clash in northern Afghanistan
Other News 11:10
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits California - USGS
US 09:32
Azerbaijan to export textile to another European country
Economy 08:48
North Korea's Kim says will consider letter received from Trump
Other News 07:53
China's President Xi to attend G20 summit from June 27-29
China 07:10
3 killed in rocket attack on army tugboat in western Myanmar
Other News 07:03
New NASA finding suggest Mars may have life after all
World 05:45
Saudi Airlines diverts flights from Gulf of Oman, Strait of Hormuz airspace
Arab World 05:09
Two Daesh supporters neutralized in Russia's Dagestan
Russia 04:30