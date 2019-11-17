Lukashenko casts his vote

17 November 2019 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko cast his vote in the elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus on 17 November, Trend reports citing BelTA.

The head of state cast his ballot at polling station No.506 of Starovilensky constituency No.105 of the Tsentralny District of Minsk, located at the Belarusian State University of Physical Education.

Six candidates are standing in the election race within the constituency.

