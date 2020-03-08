Coronavirus cases in Japan rise by 33 to 1,189 over past 24 hours

The number of coronavirus infections in Japan rose by 33 over the past 24 hours and the 14th person died from the virus-related complications, media said Sunday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The infection tally stands at 1,189 people, of whom 696 are passengers and crew members from the evacuated Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to the public broadcaster NHK.

The ship with over 3,700 people on board was quarantined off the Japanese city of Yokohama in February after a passenger who came off it in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus.

More than a hundred infected live in the northernmost prefecture Hokkaido, 80 patients are in Aichi prefecture on Honshu, 64 in the capital of Tokyo and 55 in Osaka. Eleven patients worked with the health ministry or were involved in quarantine checks.