Chinese mainland reports 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
China's National Health Commission said Thursday that it received reports of 28 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, including eight that were domestically-transmitted and 20 imported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The eight domestically-transmitted cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the commission said in its daily report.
Three new suspected COVID-19 cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported Wednesday. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.
