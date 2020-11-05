Chinese mainland reports 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

China's National Health Commission said Thursday that it received reports of 28 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, including eight that were domestically-transmitted and 20 imported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The eight domestically-transmitted cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the commission said in its daily report.

Three new suspected COVID-19 cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported Wednesday. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.