TURKSOY, UN discuss co-op in era of global challenges (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Sultan Raev paid a visit to the UN at the invitation of Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva (UNOG) Tatiana Valovaya, Trend reports citing the press service of TURKSOY.

According to the press service, several important meetings were held with representatives of UN structures during the visit of Sultan Raev to Geneva. A meeting was held with Chef de Cabinet to the Director-General of UNOG David Chikvaidze.

The sides discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation between TURKSOY and the UN, noted the special role of culture as a ‘soft power’ in regulating the situation in the world in a positive direction, and also the need to intensify cooperation between the sides in this direction.

It was also noted that TURKSOY, being a cultural and humanitarian organization, plays a huge role in presenting Turkic culture to the world as an integral part of world culture. The sides discussed holding large-scale events related to the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY with the support of the UN.

Raev also met with the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Angel Moratinos, during the visit.

The sides agreed that there is no alternative to culture in the era of global challenges, including those related to the difficult geopolitical situation. They widely discussed the role of dialogue, culture, and people's diplomacy in maintaining peace on Earth.

Issues of signing a memorandum of cooperation between the TURKSOY and the UNAOC were touched upon, during the conversation.

There were meetings with the Permanent Representative of Türkiye to the United Nations Office at Geneva Sadik Arslan at the ambassador's residence, within the framework of this visit, also with the ambassadors of other Turkic countries, the ambassadors of Hungary, Senegal, and Saudi Arabia.