Serbian president discusses energy issues with Lavrov

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he discussed energy issues with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. We had a long conversation. We spoke about our bilateral relations and I thanked him for supporting our territorial integrity and sovereignty. Of course, we also discussed energy agreements and many other things," the Tanjug agency quoted him as saying.

The Serbian leader noted that the situation in the world is "getting terribly complicated, and the world will never be the same." "It will be very hard. Some world leaders, who requested a meeting with Lavrov, had to withdraw their demand for the meeting. They felt awkward because they themselves requested the meeting. But they received a ban. There has never been anything like that before," he said.