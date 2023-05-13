Kremlin absolutely rejects accusations by Turkish opposition of meddling into election

Russia absolutely rejects accusations by Türkiye’s opposition of interfering in the presidential election in that country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

He stressed that Russia would respect any decision by the Turkish people.

"Overall, we are highly disappointed by this claim by Türkiye’s opposition," the Kremlin official said, commenting to TASS on Kilicdaroglu’s statement about alleged meddling by Russia into the Turkish presidential election.

"The opposition leader was saying that he has proof [of Russia interfering in Türkiye’s presidential election]. He still has not presented it," the Kremlin official stated.

"We are confident that he wouldn’t be able to do so because actually it does not exist," Peskov noted.