BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Russia continues to work with both Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve the situation between the two countries, Spokesperson for the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports.

According to him, Moscow continues to fulfill its functions as a security guarantor.

"Russia continues very attentive, scrupulous, consistent, and constructive work both with Yerevan and Baku," the spokesperson added.

