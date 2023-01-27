Attacker of Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran was with two young children - Tehran police

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The attacker of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran was with two young children, Head of the Tehran police Huseyn Rahimi said, Trend reports.

According to Rahimi, the attacker entered the embassy with two young children. The man who opened fire said that he attacked because of personal and family issues.

"A man who attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran has been detained. This morning, this man attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy with a firearm and started shooting with a firearm. As a result of the incident, one person was killed and two were injured," he added.

Meanwhile, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4).

As a result of an armed attack, the Head of the security service of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Orkhan Asgarov, was killed as a result of the attack. Two embassy security officers were injured.