UN to continue cooperating with Azerbaijan at post-conflict phase - resident coordinator

The UN will continue cooperating with Azerbaijan at post-conflict phase, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said at the opening of a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Azerbaijan and the UN on Wednesday, Trend reports.

UN and the government of Azerbaijan signed the Framework Document Cooperation on Sustainable Development for 2021-2025 on March 1, 2021, she added.

UN will continue to support Azerbaijan in its post-pandemic (COVID-19) recovery period and post-conflict phase, Andreeva said.