Azerbaijan developing dedicated methods for citizens' activities in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) provide flexibility, employment opportunities, and economic stability to the economy of any country, including Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the 'Dayag' award ceremony, held on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), Trend reports.

According to him, the country is developing dedicated methods for its citizens' activities in the liberated territories.

"The role of SMEs in the diversification of the country is invaluable. Dozens of entrepreneurs are already working in the liberated territories. The benefits to be applied from January 1, 2023, projects to implemented in liberated lands are designed to ensure the stable and profitable economic activity. Lots of new projects are expected to be launched in 2023," he said.