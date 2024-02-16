Several businesses to operate in Azerbaijan's Araz Valley Economic Zone this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. This year, several enterprises, including a 2000-ton cement terminal, metal product manufacturing, and diverse adhesive tape production, are scheduled to launch in the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park, said Chairman of Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA) under the Ministry of Economy Seymur Adigozalov during a press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023, Trend reports.

"The Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park now grants resident status to ten businesses and non-resident status to one. The plan calls for an investment of more than 67 million manats ($39.4 million) and the creation of more than 700 permanent employment. Residents have currently invested approximately 10 million manar ($5.9 million) in the industrial park. Both Aghdam Industrial Park and the Araz Valley Economic Zone are undergoing infrastructure developments, which include the construction of administrative buildings, substations, and water reservoirs," he noted.

