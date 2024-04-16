First quarter 2024 financial results revealed by Kapital Bank

As of April 1, 2024, Kapital Bank's assets have reached 8.8 billion manats, while the Bank's credit portfolio stands at 4.4 billion manats. The total amount of client deposits in Kapital Bank as of April 1, 2024 have amounted to 6.7 billion manats.

As of the same date, the total capital of Kapital Bank after tax deduction was reported at 882 million manats, with ordinary and preference shares totaling 265 million manats.

Kapital Bank holds ratings from international rating agencies such as Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s, which are among the highest in the Azerbaijani banking sector.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 53 departments all over the country.