MFA talks on exchange of visits of Azerbaijani, Armenian journalists

23 November 2019 21:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.23

Trend:

Exchange of visits of Azerbaijani and Armenian media representatives was organized with the support of the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Nov.17-21, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva.

“Azerbaijani journalists visited Armenia, Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, including Shusha city. Armenian journalists met with Azerbaijani colleagues, NGO representatives, academic circles, as well as Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region,” she said.

Abdullayeva noted that Armenian journalists also visited Muslim, Christian and Jewish religious shrines in Azerbaijan.

