Baku Parliamentary Platform for Dialogue & Co-op established

12 June 2019 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Baku Parliamentary Platform for Dialogue and Cooperation has been established, Trend reports on June 12.

Azerbaijani MP, Vice President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Azay Guliyev; Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament, Head of the OSCE PA Azerbaijani delegation Bahar Muradova; Azerbaijani MP Sahiba Gafarova; OSCE PA President George Tsereteli; Vice President of the German Bundestag Thomas Oppermann; Vice Speaker of the Turkish parliament Sureyya Sadi Bilgic; member of the Interior Committee of the Turkish parliament Mustafa Hilmi Dulger and other officials participated in the event.

As part of the platform, a parliamentary conference on regional security and cooperation will be held in Baku annually in June. At the event, the ways of preventing threats to security, strengthening mutual trust and dialogue, bringing cooperation between the participating countries to a new level, and developing relations in transport and energy spheres will be discussed.

