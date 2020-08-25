President Ilham Aliyev: The Sea Cup competition will serve to strengthen cooperation between all participating countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

As reported earlier, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Trend is publishing some excerpts from the speeches of President Ilham Aliyev and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the meeting.

President Ilham Aliyev: “The Sea Cup, which is a part of the Army Games, is opening in Baku today. As you know, Azerbaijan traditionally participates in the Army Games and traditionally hosts the Sea Cup. I think that this competition will continue to serve to strengthen cooperation between all participating countries.”

“Our tank troops are taking part in tank biathlon. This is a good opportunity to meet and exchange views on the prospects of our military cooperation.”

“I recently had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. During the conversation, we discussed issues related to regional security and regional problems.”