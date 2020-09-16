Defense Minister: Azerbaijani army ready to perform its sacred duty to liberate its lands (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.16

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with deputy commanders of formations and separate military units, as well as heads of special military educational institutions for ideological work and moral and psychological support at the Training Center of the Armed Forces on September 16, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who died for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with a minute of silence.

Noting that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev pays special attention to army building, the defense minister brought to the meeting participants the tasks set for the army by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Touching on the current front line situation, Hasanov ordered to maintain a high level of battle readiness and vigilance of personnel, and also ordered to immediately and decisively suppress possible large-scale provocations of the Armenian armed forces in various directions.

Reminding the confidence of the Azerbaijani army personnel, the minister said that every serviceman, from soldier to general, is ready to execute his sacred duty to liberate the occupied territories.

Speaking about measures for combat training in the army, on providing and equipping units, as well as increasing combat effectiveness, the defense minister gave specific instructions regarding the further strengthening of ideological work and moral and psychological support of personnel for the planned conduct of educational work, and maintaining constant the readiness of troops to perform battle missions.