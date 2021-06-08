US Assistant Secretary of State stresses importance of sharing maps to demine Azerbaijani liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

It is necessary to give all the maps, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, told reporters on June 8, Trend reports.

Reeker madebthe statement while commenting on the need to provide mine maps of Azerbaijani liberated lands in order to demine them.

While speaking about the death of two Azerbaijani journalists as a result of mine explosion in the Kalbajar district, Reeker stressed that it was a tragedy.

"It is a tragedy that people are killed as the result of the mine explosion," US Assistant Secretary of State added. "We think that it is necessary to give all the minefields maps. We can render technical assistance in the process of clearing the territories from mines."

Reeker expressed concern about the latest events on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"We must all be concerned that the situation may worsen," Acting US Assistant Secretary of State said. "We call on the two sides to resolve this issue peacefully and as soon as possible. We call on the parties to return to the substantive negotiations under the chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group."