We would like to see companies from brotherly OIC countries participate in reconstruction process of liberated territories - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

We would like to see companies from brotherly OIC countries participate in the reconstruction process of the liberated territories, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said delivering a speech at the Second Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Science and Technology held online, Trend reports.

"Since the topic of today’s summit is about science and technology, I would like to highlight that strengthening the scientific and technological potential of the country is among our top priorities," the president said.

"Azerbaijan is a member of the international space club," the president said. "Today, we have 3 satellites - 2 for telecommunication and one earth observation satellite."

"Azerbaijan was selected to host International Astronautical Congress to be held in 2023," the president said. "It is a sign of recognition of Azerbaijan’s achievements in this sphere by the international space community."

"Recently, I identified five national priorities on socio-economic development for the next decade of Azerbaijan, one of which envisages creating competitive human capital and space for modern innovations," the president said.

"The Government takes tangible steps for the development of innovation and startups ecosystem," the president said. "Azerbaijan signed an agreement with the World Economic Forum to establish Azerbaijan Affiliate of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network."

"I have declared all the liberated territories of Azerbaijan as a green energy zone," the president said. "We will use the most advanced and innovative technologies in the restoration and reconstruction of liberated territories. The “smart-city” and “smart-village” concepts will be applied."

"We would like to see companies from brotherly OIC countries participate in the reconstruction process of the liberated territories," the president said.