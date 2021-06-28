EBRD appoints Azerbaijani national to be Regional Head of Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Ayten Rustamova has been appointed Regional Head of the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Trend reports citing EBRD.

She will be based in Bishkek, the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic and will assume her duties on 1 September 2021.

Rustamova said: “I am very happy to stay in Central Asia, where I have been working for the last 4 years. The need for the EBRD’s knowledge and resources in the countries, I am going to cover, has significantly increased in the post-Covid-19 environment. I’ll be closely working with counterparts in all countries to promote green, inclusive, digital and life changing projects, which will help make of all these economies more sustainable. This is the challenge I am really looking forward to.”

An Azerbaijani national, Ayten Rustamova joined the EBRD in 2001 and held various banking positions in the Baku office of the Bank before becoming EBRD Head of Tajikistan in 2017. She holds Master’s Degree in languages from Azerbaijan State University of Foreign Languages and MBA in International Business from Khazar University (Azerbaijan) in association with Georgia State University (Atlanta, USA).

As EBRD Regional Head of the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, Rustamova is succeeding Neil McKain, who is returning to the Bank’s Headquarters in London.