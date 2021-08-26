Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva plays important role in preserving regional and world heritage - former SecGen of SCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva plays an important role in preserving regional and world heritage, Former Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rashid Alimov told Trend.

“Mehriban Aliyeva contributes to the preservation of Azerbaijan's heritage and promotes the rich and beautiful culture of her country throughout the world. She also plays an important role in the preservation of regional and world heritage. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by her, implements important humanitarian projects not only in Azerbaijan but all over the world. Mehriban Aliyeva's commitment to intercultural dialogue and multiculturalism is very well known all over the world and she, as the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, strives to promote respect for different cultures and values. Humanitarian cooperation, interreligious and intercultural dialogue are integral parts of resolving regional and global crises. In a country as diverse and beautiful as Azerbaijan, harmony between ethnic and religious understanding has undoubtedly been improved thanks to the contribution of Mehriban Aliyeva,” Alimov said.

He noted that Mehriban Aliyeva is known throughout the world for her hard work, integrity, tolerance and foresight.