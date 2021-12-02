Unprecedented opportunities for peace available in South Caucasus - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

Presently, there are unprecedented opportunities for peace in the South Caucasus, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Dec. 2 at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the OSCE member-states, Trend reports.

“Today the OSCE, as never before, can support peace in the region, given the new reality created after the 44-day second Karabakh war,” Cavusoglu said.