Footage of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arriving in Fuzuli International Airport published (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24

Trend:

Footage of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi arriving in Fuzuli International Airport has been published, Trend reports.

As part of his planned visit to Azerbaijan, Ghasemi arrived at Fuzuli International Airport and is getting acquainted with the situation in Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

As part of the visit, Ghasemi is expected to hold several meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

Trend presents the footage: