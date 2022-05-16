Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan arrives on visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Delegation led by Chairman of National Assembly (lower house of parliament) of Pakistan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf arrived in Azerbaijan to attend third annual meeting of Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on May 16, Trend reports.

Chairman of National Assembly was met at the airport by Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of Azerbaijan’s Parliament (Milli Majlis) Tahir Mirkishili, member of working group on inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan Mahir Abbaszade and other officials.