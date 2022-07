BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The delegation of European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) will visit Azerbaijan, press service of committee told Trend.

Press service noted that the delegation plans to visit three countries of the South Caucasus region from July 17 through July 22.

According to press service, preparation of visit’s program is underway at the moment.

The exact timing of the visit by the delegation to Azerbaijan is currently unknown.